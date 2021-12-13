Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.64. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2022 earnings at $13.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $531.38.

Shares of COST opened at $558.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $561.27. The firm has a market cap of $246.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $501.71 and its 200-day moving average is $451.90.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

