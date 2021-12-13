Jarvis+ Market Cap Tops $1.04 Million (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $385,774.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jarvis+ has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00038104 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006758 BTC.

Jarvis+ Profile

JAR is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

