Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 8,364 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $11,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

SNA stock traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $214.50. 2,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,328. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.34. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $165.56 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.77%.

Snap-on declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $1,324,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.