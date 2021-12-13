Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 3,654 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 18.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $10,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $182,535,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,120,000 after buying an additional 248,542 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $109,228,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,895,000 after buying an additional 228,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 33.1% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 768,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,503,000 after buying an additional 191,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.29.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $475.19. 2,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,909. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.23 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $475.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $473.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.35%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

