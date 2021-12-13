Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $12.19 Million Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,669 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $12,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

ARKK traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,997,472. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.25. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $159.70.

