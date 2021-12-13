Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 26,666 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $11,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of EPD traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.10. 129,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,860,506. The company has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average is $23.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.