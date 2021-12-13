Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,250 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 39.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $81.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.85. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

