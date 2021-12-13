Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases 711 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 381,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,852,000 after buying an additional 91,657 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,778,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,035,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,263,000 after buying an additional 208,048 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Roblox by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 41.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 84,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $8,858,131.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $2,093,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 512,525 shares of company stock worth $52,632,509 in the last ninety days.

RBLX stock opened at $115.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.74. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.77.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

