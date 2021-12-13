Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.9% in the third quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,087.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,188,000 after acquiring an additional 51,012 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $250.99 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $201.78 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

