Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,184,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,217,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,486,000. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 37,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $21.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPD. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

