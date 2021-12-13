Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,912 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 30,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of 3M by 1,344.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 17,304 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 94,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM opened at $177.10 on Monday. 3M has a 12-month low of $163.38 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.48. The company has a market capitalization of $102.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Citigroup cut their target price on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.15.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

