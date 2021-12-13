Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,104 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GILD opened at $70.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.92. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.94.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

