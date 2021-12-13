J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $627,000 Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Futu by 266.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Futu by 165.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $43.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.97. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $35.49 and a 1 year high of $204.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.04.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76). Futu had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 42.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FUTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CLSA initiated coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BOCOM International downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Futu from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.21.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

