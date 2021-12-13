J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 837 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,367 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,783,624,000 after acquiring an additional 480,461 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock worth $536,936,000 after buying an additional 808,601 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,484,890 shares of the airline’s stock worth $291,193,000 after buying an additional 194,556 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,390,078 shares of the airline’s stock worth $286,159,000 after buying an additional 37,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,763,402 shares of the airline’s stock worth $146,709,000 after buying an additional 57,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $41.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -839.40 and a beta of 1.12. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.01.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.99) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

