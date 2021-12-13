J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $813,000 in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $63.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.73.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

