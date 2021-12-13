J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 76.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,665 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $11.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.97. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.48. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 198.88% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. The firm had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Doyle purchased 35,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $440,019.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,100 shares of company stock worth $2,045,570. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.82.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

