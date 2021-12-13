J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.9% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.4% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSI opened at $264.92 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.16 and a 1-year high of $265.47. The stock has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.17.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Argus upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

