J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 231,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after buying an additional 12,852 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $4,343,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TGTX opened at $16.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.06. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.88.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.68% and a negative net margin of 7,784.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TGTX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.