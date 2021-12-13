ITV plc (LON:ITV) Receives GBX 156.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ITV plc (LON:ITV) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 156.60 ($2.08).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ITV shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.25) price objective on shares of ITV in a report on Friday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 210 ($2.78) to GBX 215 ($2.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 125 ($1.66) to GBX 140 ($1.86) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 109 ($1.45) to GBX 128 ($1.70) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of ITV stock opened at GBX 111.10 ($1.47) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 111.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 206.65. ITV has a 1 year low of GBX 97.54 ($1.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 134.15 ($1.78). The stock has a market cap of £4.47 billion and a PE ratio of 12.38.

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris purchased 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £3,071.52 ($4,073.09).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

