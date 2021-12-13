Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) Short Interest Up 4,250.0% in November

Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 4,250.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ISCNF remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Monday. 201,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,589. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12. Isracann Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.35.

About Isracann Biosciences

Isracann Biosciences Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates and produces medical cannabis in Israel and internationally. It also provides property development, facility design and construction, cultivation and processing, administrative, and technology licensing services. The company was formerly known as Atlas Blockchain Group Inc and changed its name to Isracann Biosciences Inc in October 2019.

