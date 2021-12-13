Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) Short Interest Up 4,250.0% in November

Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 4,250.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ISCNF remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Monday. 201,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,589. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12. Isracann Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.35.
About Isracann Biosciences
Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?
Receive News & Ratings for Isracann Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isracann Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.