iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Acquired by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 511.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,460 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bank Hapoalim BM owned 0.17% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $14,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,794,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $678,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 928.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 12,643 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 537.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 810,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,895,000 after buying an additional 683,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $64.09 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $52.17 and a 1 year high of $67.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.82 and a 200-day moving average of $62.76.

