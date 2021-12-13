iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJJ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $617,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period.

IJJ stock opened at $109.03 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $83.69 and a one year high of $114.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.53.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

