iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stake Lifted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 48.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

IJK stock opened at $83.16 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $88.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.00.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

