iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 29.6% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 66,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $472.74 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $363.38 and a 52-week high of $475.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $458.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

