iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Gap Down to $66.87

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $66.87, but opened at $64.38. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF shares last traded at $64.30, with a volume of 204,269 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.96.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 233,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,491,000 after purchasing an additional 25,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,912,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 49,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 223,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,860,000 after buying an additional 60,759 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,551,000.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

