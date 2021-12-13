iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Shares Gap Down to $19.88

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.88, but opened at $19.30. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF shares last traded at $19.28, with a volume of 822 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.28.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EUFN. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at $413,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 36.5% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,475,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,951,000 after buying an additional 394,598 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $392,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

