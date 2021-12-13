iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Short Interest Down 86.6% in November

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 86.6% from the November 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ EEMA traded down $3.02 on Monday, hitting $81.96. 446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,817. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.47. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 12 month low of $81.90 and a 12 month high of $100.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 91,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 16,387 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 803.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 33,350 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 271,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,509 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 110.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the third quarter worth $3,083,000.

