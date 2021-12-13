iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is LVZ Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

LVZ Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,472 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of LVZ Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $50,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,362,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,991 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 50,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 28,660 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.89 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.95.

