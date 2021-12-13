Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Raises Dividend to $0.62 Per Share

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.6185 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Iron Mountain has increased its dividend payment by 10.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Iron Mountain has a dividend payout ratio of 152.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Iron Mountain to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.7%.

NYSE IRM opened at $48.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. Iron Mountain has a twelve month low of $27.72 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.38.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

