Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

IREN stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. Iris Energy has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $28.25.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

