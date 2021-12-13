Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Now Covered by Analysts at Macquarie

Research analysts at Macquarie began coverage on shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

IREN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:IREN opened at $14.40 on Monday. Iris Energy has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $28.25.

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

