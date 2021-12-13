IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Down 8% Following Insider Selling

IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ)’s stock price fell 8% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $16.92 and last traded at $17.08. 148,572 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,128,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.

Specifically, Director Harry L. You sold 1,772,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $46,000,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 902,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $19,157,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on IonQ from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on IonQ in a report on Sunday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on IonQ from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

About IonQ (NYSE:IONQ)

IonQ Inc provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

