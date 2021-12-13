Investors Research Corp Sells 788 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Investors Research Corp reduced its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Kroger by 2.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,402,000 after acquiring an additional 41,064 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 115.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 229,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 52,238 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 10.9% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 55.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $44.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.12. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.44.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.