Investors Research Corp Purchases 7,140 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,140 shares during the quarter. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF comprises about 0.8% of Investors Research Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSK. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 165.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of PSK opened at $42.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.43. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $44.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

