Investors Research Corp Has $2.63 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Investors Research Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,452 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Investors Research Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $73.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $65.57 and a one year high of $79.23.

