Investors Research Corp Buys 500 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,607 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of General Motors by 26.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in General Motors by 7.9% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 7,134 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 30.1% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,044 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GM stock opened at $61.89 on Monday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $65.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.52. The stock has a market cap of $89.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.55.

In other General Motors news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

