Investors Research Corp Buys 15,738 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 871.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,543 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,701 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 92,777 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LVS opened at $37.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average of $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 1.46. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LVS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.59.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

