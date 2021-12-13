Investors Research Corp Boosts Stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWB. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,163,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,649,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 368,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 180,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $521,000.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $80.21 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $62.26 and a 12-month high of $82.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.45.

