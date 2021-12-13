Investors Research Corp Acquires 338 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 545,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 307,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares during the period. Finally, RHS Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 136,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 19,730 shares during the period.

SCHF stock opened at $38.29 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $34.83 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.75.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

