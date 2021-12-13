Investors Buy High Volume of Ranpak Put Options (NYSE:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 4,532 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,621% compared to the typical daily volume of 96 put options.

Shares of PACK traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.41. 9,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,656. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.57 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.59. Ranpak has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $42.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.20 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PACK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

In other Ranpak news, Director Thomas F. Corley sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $210,665.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Laurensse sold 16,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $632,432.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ranpak by 363.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ranpak during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ranpak during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ranpak by 36.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

