Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV Reduces Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV lowered its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up about 0.3% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,064,000 after buying an additional 99,690 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 11.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 447,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,568,000 after purchasing an additional 45,744 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,894,000 after purchasing an additional 98,559 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 421,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,328,000 after purchasing an additional 27,472 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 82.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,339,000 after purchasing an additional 112,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,016.93.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,154.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,440.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1,575.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 719.56 and a beta of 1.47. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,018.73 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.