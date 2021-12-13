Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Barratt Developments (BTDPY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS: BTDPY):

12/10/2021 – Barratt Developments had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 860.00 to 850.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Barratt Developments had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/3/2021 – Barratt Developments is now covered by analysts at Investec. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2021 – Barratt Developments was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

11/23/2021 – Barratt Developments was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/3/2021 – Barratt Developments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $19.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.43. Barratt Developments plc has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $23.86.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

