Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Cronos Group (CRON)

Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/8/2021 – Cronos Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

12/3/2021 – Cronos Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

11/30/2021 – Cronos Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

11/24/2021 – Cronos Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

11/22/2021 – Cronos Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

11/18/2021 – Cronos Group is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Cronos Group is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Cronos Group was given a new $11.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 152,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,362. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.70. Cronos Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $15.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

