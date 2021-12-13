Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Short Interest Update

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,484. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $14.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.0478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

