Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,092 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $65.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.85. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.62 and a fifty-two week high of $65.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.