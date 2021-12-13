Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,332,504 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in MannKind were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in MannKind during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

MNKD stock opened at $4.05 on Monday. MannKind Co. has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.56.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MannKind currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

