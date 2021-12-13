Invesco Ltd. Takes $675,000 Position in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 84,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ocugen by 278.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,938,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,899,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ocugen by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822,035 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ocugen by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,387,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,004 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 94.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,182,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the second quarter valued at $19,599,000. Institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Junge Zhang sold 150,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $2,603,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $940,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 921,759 shares of company stock worth $9,985,432 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $5.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 18.21, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ocugen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OCGN shares. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

