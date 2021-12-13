Invesco Ltd. Sells 3,347 Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.57% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPKW. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,528.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period.

Get Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $42.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.47. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $37.06 and a 52-week high of $47.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is an increase from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.