Invesco Ltd. Makes New Investment in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities upgraded DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist upgraded DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cannonball Research began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $417,768.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DV opened at $31.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.48. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 2.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

