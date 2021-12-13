Invesco Ltd. Makes New Investment in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 81,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EBR. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,400,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,939,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,631,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,445,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,210,000. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of EBR opened at $6.35 on Monday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $9.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

